On April 28, Fearless Kitty Rescue celebrated its 10th anniversary with a cruise on Lake Saguaro donated by the owner of the Desert Belle. A total of 68 Fearless Kitty volunteers and friends spent an hour and a half during a beautiful late afternoon with food, fun and prizes celebrating the history of Fearless Kitty Rescue. Volunteer Paulette Kelley made cat cards with pictures of cats adopted by cruise passengers and Kim Kamins, president & CEO of Fearless Kitty Rescue, created a graphic timeline of the history of the rescue. Volunteers and sponsors (Sipps Eatery, Eagle Mountain Golf Club, Pearl Nutrition and Sami Fine Jewelry) made themed raffle baskets that were given away and food was provided by Euro Pizza.
Fearless Kitty Rescue Executive Director Christine Fixico said, “It’s been a phenomenal 10 years and we cannot say enough about the volunteers who have dedicated their time to helping save over 2,000 lives of kitties during the past 10 years. And, of course, a big shout out goes to all those who have sponsored us with goods and services over the years.”
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill cat rescue. Fearless Kitty Rescue provides a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home. Fearless Kitty Rescue believes in a future when all cats live happy and healthy lives, free from loneliness, cruelty and neglect. Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition. To learn more visit fearlesskittyrescue.org.
The Desert Belle is a locally owned tour boat offering sightseeing cruises on Saguaro Lake in Mesa. Originally launched in 1964, the Desert Belle has been cruising the waters of Saguaro Lake for over 50 years. To learn more visit desertbelle.com