Fearless Kitty Rescue is soliciting support to purchase the building that houses the Rescue and its kitty residents.
In 2017, Fearless Kitty Rescue had a donor purchase the building so they could move in and pay a substantially reduced rent. The goal was to save enough money for the Rescue to buy the building in five years. Due to the pandemic, that goal was pushed back until now.
“It will take hard work, determination, and significant generosity from donors and supporters, but the Rescue is ready to take on the challenge with a capital campaign,” a press release read. The current goal is to purchase the building that houses Fearless Kitty Rescue by 2023.
“This is the most ambitious goal we’ve set since we started saving kitties 10 years ago – to purchase the building that we have called home since 2017,” Executive Director Christine Fixico-Silver said. “With donors, we can make this dream a reality!
“Fearless Kitty Rescue has created a wonderful way not only to raise funding needed to purchase the building, but also a permanent legacy for contributors to leave on our Donor Appreciation Wall in the Rescue. And we are already on our way – so far, we’ve raised $13,000 for the donor wall.”
The goal for the donor wall is upwards of $50,000 with an overall goal for the loan of $150,000. Donors can purchase three levels of plaques with inscriptions ranging from $250 to $1,000. For all the details to purchase a tribute plaque visit fearlesskittyrescue.org/capital-campaign/. Donations under $250 for this campaign can be made through this link as well.
To learn more, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @fearlesskittyrescue, on Twitter @FearlessKitty12 and on YouTube by searching Fearless Kitty Rescue.