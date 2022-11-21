fearless kitty 1.jpg

Fearless Kitty Rescue is soliciting support to purchase the building that houses the Rescue and its kitty residents.

In 2017, Fearless Kitty Rescue had a donor purchase the building so they could move in and pay a substantially reduced rent. The goal was to save enough money for the Rescue to buy the building in five years. Due to the pandemic, that goal was pushed back until now.