A Fountain Hills woman died following a tragic fatal traffic accident on private property Thursday, Nov. 3.
Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Zapata Dr. where a town resident was found deceased following a fatal collision in the garage, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer.
The woman’s husband had gone into the garage to move a vehicle in anticipation of the arrival of the couple’s daughter. He accidently pulled forward pinning the woman between the vehicle and a wall.
The daughter had arrived just after the incident and called emergency responders. The incident was investigated by the MCSO vehicular crimes unit, which is routine where there is a fatality.