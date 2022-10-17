trail hike adero.JPG

After the long, hot summer, people have earned this wonderful time to get outside and enjoy nature and history in one event.

The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is partnering with McDowell Sonoran Conservancy to present “Fantastic Foragers,” a special five-hour event that features an interactive hike illustrating ways ancient peoples survived in this part of the desert. The first two-hour hike is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25.