The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center, in partnership with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, will help answer questions about how ancient people were able to eat, live and thrive in the Sonoran Desert during a newly scheduled Fantastic Foragers experience Wednesday, March 1.
Led by Conservancy stewards, this half-mile walk will illustrate ways early Yavapai were able to survive in the harsh Sonoran Desert. The experience includes activities such as gathering edible plants, seeking good hunting spots and much more.