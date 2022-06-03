Many have thought about tracing their family’s history but don’t know where to begin. The Community Center is hosting a workshop for people to learn about readily available resources, tools and strategies for getting started.
This workshop is designed for those who have little or no experience in researching family history and is presented by Duane Roen, a professor of English in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at ASU. Duane has been interested in how people learn to write and how teachers can help students learn to write. Since his interest in collaborative writing is more than an abstraction, he has co-authored most of his 280 books, chapters, journal articles and conference papers. His community service includes dozens of workshops on family history writing.
This workshop takes place on Monday, June 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required for each session and space is limited. The program is free for 2022 Community Center members or $5 per session for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
Sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center