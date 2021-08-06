Fountain Hills Community Foundation donated $40,000 in grant money to 18 local recipients this year.
This is the second in a series where The Times will feature recipients and how they are using the funds.
Falcon Fiesta is a new recipient of the Fountain Hills Community Foundation grant. The group was awarded $2,500 for its efforts to hold the Falcon Fiesta Graduation Celebration at the end of the school year in 2021.
“The grant enabled us to pay admission for all the seniors who attended this year,” said one of the organizers Julie Heaney.
Heaney, who has just been elected president of the Falcon Fiesta committee for the 2021-22 school year, said the event last May “was just amazing.”
She said after the effects of COVID-19 on the school year, the committee wanted to throw a special party for the seniors.
“They had a tough year,” Heaney said. “And the grant really helped us give the kids a special event.”
Falcon Fiesta Graduation Celebration Committee is an all-volunteer group of parents and community members committed to providing a supervised, drug- and alcohol-free, safe celebration for graduating seniors.
In its grant application, Falcon Fiesta is described as an event that for more than two decades has celebrated seniors by providing an overnight party (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.) including music, games, karaoke, food, inflatables and prizes. Each student goes home with at least one gift item. Those items include dorm refrigerators, microwaves and other fun prizes for the students’ next journey after high school.
Since COVID-19 greatly affected fundraising efforts, the committee indicated it would provide free admission to graduates, giving everyone a chance to attend since current economic conditions could prevent some students from attending.
Games gave attendees an opportunity to earn raffle tickets, which can then help them win other prizes. Electronics, iWatches, Keurigs, a kayak, a paddle board and other fun gifts were available. The main raffle at the end of the evening included a laptop computer and a MacBook.
In addition to the grant from FHCF, sponsors of the event are the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, Fountain Hills PTO and private donations.
“People were very generous,” Heaney said. “We were able to buy food from Raising Cane’s and Chipotle, as well as purchase water, sodas and other snacks.”
Fountain Hills Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation, investing in nonprofits whose work improves the lives of youth, seniors, families and community.
The foundation was established in 1995 as the Sunridge Foundation. It has contributed more than $1.3 million to community nonprofits.