Faith

Faith Wendelken was a sonar technician who spent seven years in the Navy. (Submitted photo)

When Faith Wendelken graduated from high school, she had no idea what she wanted to do with her life.

Before considering college and beyond, she had given some thought to joining the Navy. In July of 2016, a month after graduating high school, Wendelken was suited and booted for the Navy and spent the next seven years as a sonar technician stationed out of Virginia with a 10-month deployment to Europe and the Middle East.