It’s 9:15 a.m. on a Friday, and the parking lot at Extended Hands Food Bank is quiet. Inside, the food bank is humming with energy as an assembly line of volunteers rush in and out of walk-in freezers, filling boxes with food and placing them in the trunks of parked vehicles lining the alley.

To a newcomer, it’s a holy mess of chaos at Extended Hands Food Bank. But to Director David Iverson, this is a well-oiled, thoughtfully arranged assembly line of food items prepared for those in need. With 19 years of business, Iverson and his team of volunteers have had some time to work out the kinks, but it does not mean they’re unsusceptible to economic distress.