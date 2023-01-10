Motorists in Fountain Hills are being alerted to the potential for heavy truck traffic through Friday, Jan. 20.
The Town has announced that truckers will be hauling dirt from approximately eight locations around town to the site of the recently completed Panorama Storm Drain Phase II project at El Lago Boulevard and Panorama Drive.
According to officials, additional infill is necessary to fill low-lying areas to prevent water from standing and becoming stagnant and a breeding site for mosquitos.
The infill material is being collected from various sources and is saving the Town costs for purchasing the dirt.
The hauling project may be contingent on weather conditions.