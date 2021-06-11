Summer officially arrives on the calendar Sunday, June 20, but the heat is planning to arrive in town a little earlier.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning effective 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 that continues through 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, with the potential for that to be extended.
Temperatures in the Valley are forecast to reach 115 degrees or above by mid-week. In Fountain Hills the forecast calls for 115 on Wednesday and about 114 later. Overnight lows on the hottest days may not drop below 90 degrees, according to the forecast.
In 2020, one of the hottest and driest summer on record for the Phoenix area, the temperature exceeded 100 degrees 144 times, 53 of those surpassed 110, with about eight exceeding 115.
There is no rain on the horizon. High pressure is building over the Four Corners area, which is usually a predictor of summer storms as well as heat. However, according to officials there is little moisture to draw from in building storm activity.
The warnings that go with excessive heat include:
*Stay hydrated, drink before becoming thirsty.
*Reduce time in the sun.
*Avoid strenuous activity by postponing afternoon activities.
*Seek air-conditioned buildings.
*Check on elderly and neighbors.
*Help kids and pets stay cool.
*Close blinds during the day.