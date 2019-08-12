The National Weather Service has issued a Excessive Heat Watch for the Phoenix area including Fountain Hills effective from Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, through Thursday evening, Aug. 15.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, is possible. Actions should be taken to prepare for the potential of extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.
Temperatures for Fountain Hills are forecast to be about 110 over this period with overnight lows in the mid 80s.