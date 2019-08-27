The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that continues through tonight until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The warning returns for Friday and Saturday after a brief break in temperatures Thursday.
High temperatures for Fountain Hills are forecast to approach 110 degrees for both warning periods.
Residents are urged to stay hydrated with plenty of water, stay indoors if possible and remain covered if outside.
Watch for signs of the onset of heat related illness, nausea, dizziness and muscle cramps. Also check on elderly friends or neighbors who are shut-ins.