The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for an area that includes Fountain Hills effective from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, through 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30.
The forecast high temperatures for Fountain Hills range from 106 Wednesday through 109 on Friday and Saturday.
The Weather Service bulletin states an Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur.
Actions that should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat include:
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings.
Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks.
Dress for the heat - lightweight and light colored clothing.
Eat small meals and eat more often.
Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly.
If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be deadly. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.