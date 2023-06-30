heat

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of Arizona including Fountain Hills through the holiday weekend.

The warning is effective Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. and continues through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Forecast temperatures for Fountain Hills include 110 on Saturday, 112 Sunday, 113 Monday and 109 on July Fourth. Overnight lows will drop comfortably to the upper 70s according to the forecast.