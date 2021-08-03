The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of south and west Arizona and the Phoenix area including Fountain Hills beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The warning projects high temperatures ranging from 107 to 113 degrees. The forecast calls for temperatures to top out at 109 on Wednesday.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include vomiting, confusion, throbbing headache, decreased alertness or loss of consciousness, high body
temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse, rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be deadly. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.