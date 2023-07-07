heat

The National Weather Service is now forecasting a long duration of excessive heat for much of Arizona including Fountain Hills, predicting the heatwave to continue through the weekend of July 15-16. This could be a record setting duration of hot temperatures.

The warning calls for high temperatures to reach and exceed 115 degrees. Forecast temperatures for Fountain Hills are expected to remain somewhat lower than the city in the 110-113 range. Overnight lows are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s or low 90s during this heat wave.