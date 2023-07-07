The National Weather Service is now forecasting a long duration of excessive heat for much of Arizona including Fountain Hills, predicting the heatwave to continue through the weekend of July 15-16. This could be a record setting duration of hot temperatures.
The warning calls for high temperatures to reach and exceed 115 degrees. Forecast temperatures for Fountain Hills are expected to remain somewhat lower than the city in the 110-113 range. Overnight lows are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s or low 90s during this heat wave.
The Weather Service cautions that excessive heat poses an extreme risk of heat stress or related illness for the entire population. People are urged people to stay hydrated, with water the best option. Alcohol and sugary drinks are not good for hydration.
Avoid exposure to the sun between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those with access to air conditioning should use it as fans may not be adequate.
Wear light, loose-fitting clothing. Avoid unnecessary exertion.
People are also urged to check in with elderly neighbors or family members to check on their welfare.