The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for much of Arizona including Fountain Hills through the end of the week.
The warning is effective through 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7. Forecast temperatures for Fountain Hills include 111 on Thursday and 110 Friday. Overnight lows will drop comfortably to the upper 70s according to the forecast.
The Weather Service cautions that excessive heat poses an extreme risk of heat stress or related illness for the entire population. People are urged people to stay hydrated, with water the best option. Alcohol and sugary drinks are not good for hydration.
Avoid exposure to the sun between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those with access to air conditioning should use it as fans may not be adequate.
Wear light, loose-fitting clothing. Avoid unnecessary exertion.
People are also urged to check in with elderly neighbors or family members to check on their welfare.