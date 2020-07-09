The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the much of Arizona that is in effect from 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10 through 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13.
High temperatures for the weekend are forecast to threaten record highs for the dates. For Fountain Hills a temperature of 114 is forecast for Saturday with 115 the forecast for Sunday.
The high temperatures bring with them a possible increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Check on elderly friends or family members.