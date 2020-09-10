Memorial events to mark the occasion of the 19th anniversary of one of the country’s most devastating events are set for Friday, Sept. 11.
Resident Thomas Maffei is organizing one of the events. He plans to be on the west side of Fountain Park at 8:30 a.m. with others who will carry American flags. The flag-waving will take place until 9 a.m., at which time a walk around the Fountain will take place.
The memorial is open to the public.
Patriot Day also will be commemorated at the Veterans Memorial. According to organizers, the first responders, the men and women of the armed forces and ordinary people who showed immense courage to help others that day also will be honored.
The remembrance at the Veterans Memorial begins at 8:30 a.m. Colors will be posted by American Legion Post 58 Color Guard.
Maffei said the world turned dark 19 years ago.
“The world stopped for a few hours,” he said. “We lost 2,996 innocent people and heroes. I promised myself I would never forget this day. COVID-19 came along this year. However, it will not stop me from being proud to be an American.”
Americans are called on to observe Patriot Day each Sept. 11 with a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Officially known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, Patriot Day is observed with ceremonies and activities including remembrance services.
Flags should be displayed at half-staff in honor of the individuals who lost their lives from sunrise to sundown.
Patriot Day has been added to the flag holidays listed in section 174 of the U.S. Flag Code.