“Summer Nights” car show dates have been announced, with an event planned each month through the summer.
Summer Nights is sponsored by Breton’s Automotive and Racing 101 and will be hosted at Phil’s Filling Station Grill. These events will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, June 18, July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17.
These events are free to the general public and will boast custom cars and trucks, door prizes, live music, raffles and more, with proceeds to benefit area charities.
Phil’s is located at 16852 E. Parkview Ave. For more information, call 480-421-9048.