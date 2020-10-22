Euro Pizza Café in Fountain Hills is one of four recipients of the Arizona Retailers Association’s Retailer of the Year Award.
The association gives state legislators the opportunity to nominate a retailer in his or her legislative district for the award. LD 23 Rep. John Kavanagh nominated owner Merita Kraya for the award based on her business acumen along with her community service and involvement.
Euro Pizza has been open in Fountain Hills for nearly 20 years. Kraya has been involved in a number of activities in Fountain Hills, including Oktoberfest, the Mountain to Fountain race, Balloon Glow, Fourth of July celebrations and countless fundraisers. She is a member of the 2020 Lower Verde River Valley Hall of Fame class.
In a video produced by the ARA, Kavanagh presented Kraya with her award, describing her restaurant as one of the most popular eateries in Fountain Hills.
The Arizona Retailers Association, along with legislators, recognize the value of small businesses in Arizona. The retailers are publicly acknowledged for their impact they have on their communities.