Town Hall

An attorney retained to investigate an alleged ethics violation against Fountain Hills Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn has returned a report stating they found no “legal sufficiency exists regarding a violation of the Rules of Procedure by (Skillicorn).”

In her report to the Town Council, attorney Tina Vannucci with the Fitzgibbons Law Offices in Casa Grande said, “I do not find that Councilman Skillicorn engaged in any conduct that violated the Code of Ethics by filing the MCSO report or by issuing his press release that was the basis for the patch.com article.