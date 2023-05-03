town hall

A Fountain Hills resident has filed an ethics complaint against Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn. The complaint was received by the Town Clerk on April 20.

The complaint stems from a press release issued by Skillicorn following what he considered threats from letter writers to The Fountain Hills Times earlier this year. The release was picked up and distributed nationally. Skillicorn also filed a police report with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged threats. MCSO took an informational report but, as of this writing, has not completed an investigation of the incident.