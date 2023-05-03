A Fountain Hills resident has filed an ethics complaint against Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn. The complaint was received by the Town Clerk on April 20.
The complaint stems from a press release issued by Skillicorn following what he considered threats from letter writers to The Fountain Hills Times earlier this year. The release was picked up and distributed nationally. Skillicorn also filed a police report with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged threats. MCSO took an informational report but, as of this writing, has not completed an investigation of the incident.
The ethics complaint, however, states the press release and subsequent story “clearly intended to create notoriety for Skillicorn at the expense of two Fountain Hills constituents” and “the allegations made in the article are false and defamatory.” The complaint cites damage to personal and professional reputation as a result of the press release; potential harm to ability to make a living and personal distress and anxiety.
Town Clerk Linda Mendenhall reported the complaint was forwarded to the Town Attorney’s office, to then be turned over to an outside attorney for review and investigation. A report and recommendation from the outside attorney will be taken up by the council in closed session when it is complete. The council will then determine what action, if any, should be taken.