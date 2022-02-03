Fountain Hills Community Foundation is hosting an estate planning seminar Saturday, Feb. 5.
The free event starts at 9 a.m. at Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. Seating is limited. Visit fountainhillsgives.com/future-planning-seminars to register.
Topics to be covered include alternatives to a good estate plan, avoiding common planning errors, considering and comparing death without a will or a trust, powers of attorney and health care directives and charitable giving alternatives.
Organizers have noted the seminar is not intended to or be interpreted as giving legal advice.