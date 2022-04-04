In January the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) approved a new rate structure for EPCOR Water for service to Fountain Hills residents. The new rates took effect as of Feb. 1, and residents received a summary and explanation of the rates in the mail in recent weeks.
“Safe, reliable and affordable drinking water is a universal need, and our most critical responsibility is ensuring that there is plenty of water there when our customers need it,” EPCOR officials said in a statement to The Times. “We’re pleased that the Arizona Corporation Commission has ruled in favor of a scenario that supports all of our customers, and in continuing our customer assistance programs.”
As part of the new rate plan the ACC allowed EPCOR to implement a consolidation program. As a result of that consolidation, the company’s Chaparral District, which is Fountain Hills, is being combined with EPCOR’s Agua Fria, Anthem, Havasu, Tubac and Willow Valley districts to create a single district to be called the Sonoran Water District using a single set of rates.
It is notable that over the three-year phasing of the new rates customers can expect to see their bills go down. For a ¾-inch residential service line the base rate as of Feb. 1 is $24.39. For the first 3,000 gallons of water the volumetric charge is $3.08. Between 3,001 and 7,000, the volume charge is $4.62, and for more than 7,000 gallons the volume charge is $5.53.
In phase 2, effective Feb. 1, 2023, the base rate on the ¾-inch meter is $23.75 with volume rates of $3, $4.50 and $5.39 respectively. In phase 3 beginning Feb. 1, 2024, the basic base rate is $23.23 with the respective volume rates of $2.93, $4.40 and $5.27.
In its mailer EPCOR uses an example based on the ¾-inch meter saying a household with an average use of 6,898 gallons per month would be paying $52.29 in phase 1, $50,95 in phase 2 and $49.83 in phase 3. This compares with an average under previous rates of $53.70.
The information provided by EPCOR also includes detailed rate information related to other usage including larger meter connections, commercial, industrial, private hydrants, irrigation and private fire.
There are also service line and meter installation charges for new customers included in the rates.
EPCOR states the company is also focusing on proper water management.
“Trillions of gallons of water are lost every year to underground water leaks across the country,” according to a company statement. “In a desert climate like Arizona’s, where water resources are precious and require careful management and protection, finding and fixing water leaks is more important than ever.”
EPCOR has conservation specialists and resources at epcor.com to assist customers with water saving programs.
Additionally, EPCOR has programs to assist its customers needing help to meet potential fiscal challenges.
*Customers with household incomes of 200% or less than the Federal poverty guideline can receive $10 off monthly water bills.
*EPCOR waives monthly water bills for active-duty service members who are deployed away from their homes and meet the program’s eligibility requirements including proof of deployment.
*Veterans disabled through military service can get $10 off their monthly water bill. Verification is required for this discount.