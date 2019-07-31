EPCOR Water will reopen Sunridge Drive northbound from Palisades Boulevard after Saturday, Aug. 3, according to EPCOR spokesperson Anna Garcia.
The plan to reopen the street signals a wrap-up of a water main replacement project that began in March.
Garcia said there remains some work to resurface Sunridge Drive north of the golf club entry after the reopening. That resurfacing will involve some localized, moving detours.
“They will only close sections temporarily as they resurface and continue to move toward Desert Canyon Drive,” Garcia said.
A chronic problem with water main breaks along the stretch of Sunridge Drive between Palisades and Rhoads Court and the golf course entrance led EPCOR to plan and execute the water main replacement.
Just about one mile of 12-inch water main was replaced between Palisades and Desert Canyon. The old PVC pipe was replaced with a PVC-lined iron pipe to improve the durability of the line. EPCOR officials attributed the problems with line breaks to improper installation of the initial piping in the rocky soil of the area.
Some neighbors in the area have expressed impatience with delays to the project.
Initially EPCOR stated they hoped to have the project completed by the end of June. There have been no weather issues, but there were delays in engineering a portion of the pipeline. The completion is within the long estimate of late summer.