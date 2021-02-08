EPCOR Water will be holding a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The meeting will discuss the proposed rate case the water company has before the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Residents are invited to participate in this session. The meeting can be joined by phone at 602-753-0140 and add the webinar ID when prompted (925 2792 9829).
To join the virtual presentation using a computer, tablet or smart phone visit epcor.com/virtualcommunitymeetings.
EPCOR mailed Fountain Hills households a flyer regarding the proposed rate case to be discussed as well as the contact information to participate.