The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) will hold a public hearing in consideration of approving an application by EPCOR Water to establish a standpipe to provide water hauling availability to the Rio Verde Foothills community in northeastern Maricopa County.

The hearing is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the ACC office, 1200 W. Washington St. in Phoenix at 10 a.m.