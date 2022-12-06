The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) will hold a public hearing in consideration of approving an application by EPCOR Water to establish a standpipe to provide water hauling availability to the Rio Verde Foothills community in northeastern Maricopa County.
The hearing is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the ACC office, 1200 W. Washington St. in Phoenix at 10 a.m.
The public comment will be taken at the beginning of the first day of the hearing. Written public comment may be submitted by mailing a letter referencing Docket No. W-01303A-22-0264 to Arizona Corporation Commission, Consumer Services Section, 1200 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007.
In October EPCOR filed an application with the ACC for approval of a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CC&N) and tariff to provide the Rio Verde Foothills community with standpipe water service. The service area is approximately north of McDowell Mountain Regional Park between 136th Street and 172nd Street. EPCOR is proposing the rates established for the standpipe use be $20 per 1,000 gallons. The company is further proposing that the Foothills Standpipe be consolidated with EPCOR’s Sonoran Water District or its successor, and that the rate be subject to true-up after final costs are known or consolidation occurs.
Affected parties may, under appropriate circumstances, make a written request to intervene in the case by filing a hard copy request that meets filing requirements with Docket Control, 1200 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007, or by eFiling the request.
Information about what intervention means, including an explanation of the rights and responsibilities of an intervenor, is available on the Commission’s website (azcc.gov) by clicking on “Cases and Open Meetings” and then clicking on “Intervene in a Case.” The information includes a Sample Intervention Request and a Fillable Intervention Request Form.
The deadline to file for as an intervenor for this case is no later than Friday, Dec. 30.