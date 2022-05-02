The AZ Water Association honored EPCOR USA (EPCOR) with 42 safety and operational excellence awards at the Association's 95th Annual Water Conference and Exhibition in Phoenix. EPCOR is the water provider for Fountain Hills and serves the Verde Communities with water and wastewater services.
Each year the AZ Water Association recognizes public and regulated water and wastewater providers with safety accolades in four categories: water distribution systems, water treatment, wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment. The new honors for EPCOR bring the company's total number of awards from AZ Water to 246.
In addition to 41 individual facility awards, EPCOR’s Agua Fria water distribution system received recognition as the Large System of the Year for 2022. Employees there identified an innovative plan to expand the ability to move water throughout the district during the annual maintenance shutdown of the system’s White Tanks Water Treatment Facility. Their work ensured customers in this fast-growing service district were never without clean water during the temporary maintenance shutdown.
EPCOR President Joe Gysel said, “We’re very pleased to receive these honors from the AZ Water Association. Our team works hard to put our commitment to excellence into action every day, and we think the individual facility awards and special spotlight on Agua Fria demonstrate that.
“We appreciate the AZ Water Association encouraging and recognizing outstanding operations and safety in our industry.”
The AZ Water Association is an educational nonprofit organization founded in 1928 with the aim of preserving and enhancing Arizona’s water environment. The Association has expanded to a current membership of over 2,200 Arizona water and wastewater industry professionals. Awards are made on the basis of operations, experience, adherence to regulatory standards and other criteria.