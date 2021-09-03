Persistent and long-term drought conditions in the West, including Arizona, prompted the federal government to declare the first ever water shortage for the Colorado River Basin, which will trigger use restrictions beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
In anticipation of potential action at the federal level, the Town Council invited EPCOR Water officials to address water concerns at a regular council meeting in June. The announcement by the federal government came in mid-August.
At the June meeting, EPCOR representatives told council members and residents they do not anticipate the shortage declaration will have significant impact on the everyday water use of Fountain Hills residents. They provided a comprehensive outline of resources available versus usage and reported the town is not expected to come close to using its available supply of water.
The EPCOR Water website provides conservation information and states that its customers “can be confident that we’re prepared with enough water to meet the demand for our customers, now and well into the future.”
The statement continues, “We take pride in being recognized as a world-class steward of water resources and a leader in regional water management, and we’re using best-in-class conservation practices and technology to ensure a healthy water future for our customers and communities.”
EPCOR notes that Arizona has some of the most stringent water management regulations in the country, and the company has experienced, knowledgeable water planning leadership on its staff.
“We’re showing up at the table with other state, local and regional water managers where important decisions are being made to protect our water future,” the company said.
Planning has been in the works for decades by government and utility management in Arizona in anticipation of potential water shortages due to drought. EPCOR notes in its website statement that the water restrictions going into effect the first of next year will have the most impact on agriculture uses and do not impact municipal and industrial users like EPCOR.
EPCOR reports it has a robust drought plan, noting that its resources go beyond Colorado River water to supply its customers.
“We’re proactively looking at surface water supplies, climate change, the quality of and quantity of groundwater and other factors, all to safeguard a sustainable water future for our customers.”
Water will always be scarce in the Arizona desert and EPCOR urges its customers to do their part in preserving this essential resource.
Even the smallest things make a big difference. Taking shorter showers, fixing leaky toilets and using a pool cover can add up to significant water savings.
“Regular people making water-wise decisions are one reason that Arizona is statistically using less water now than we did 20 or 50 years ago, even as the population continues to grow,” EPCOR states.
Fountain Hills residents can learn more about water conservation by visiting
epcor.com/learn/efficiency-conservation, or call EPCOR conservation specialists at 1-800-383-0834.