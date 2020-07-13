EPCOR Water facilities in Fountain Hills and the Verdes have been recognized for excellence by the AZ Water Association.
2020 Awards for operational safety and excellence were received for the Chaparral District in Fountain Hills for the water treatment facility on Shea Blvd. and the water distribution system for Fountain Hills.
The same recognition went to the former Rio Verde Utilities systems, but the Verdes also was awarded for wastewater treatment facilities and the wastewater collection system.
EPCOR also received recognition for a significant upgrade project at White Tanks Regional Water Treatment facility.
The AZ Water Association recognized EPCOR USA (EPCOR) with its 2020 Water Project of the Year Award for the $29.4 million dollar expansion of the White Tanks Regional Water Treatment Plant in Surprise.
This distinction recognizing engineering excellence and innovation is given to one Arizona project annually and comes as EPCOR marks the facility’s 10th anniversary serving the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area’s fast-growing West Valley. This is EPCOR’s second Water Project of the Year award.
EPCOR also received 31 of the safety and operational excellence awards for facilities and systems across the company’s Arizona service territories. Altogether, these 32 new honors bring EPCOR’s total number of awards from the AZ Water Association to 163. Awards will appear in the summer edition of the AZ Water Association’s Kachina publication.
EPCOR’s expansion and upgrade of the White Tank Regional Water Treatment Plant was completed in May 2019, increasing the facility’s output of high-quality water from 20 million gallons per day (MGD) to 33 MGD to serve the Phoenix metropolitan area’s growing West Valley region. The plant’s design incorporates a cutting-edge CoMag ballasted water clarification system – the first of its kind in Arizona.
“EPCOR stepped up to meet the needs of the region with the White Tanks plant expansion, and we’re very proud of the technical achievements this project represents,” said Joe Gysel, president of EPCOR USA. “We couldn’t be happier to receive this distinguished Water Project of the Year Award plus the 31 safety and operational excellence awards from the AZ Water Association – it’s our privilege to bring our values of safety and excellence to customers across Arizona.”