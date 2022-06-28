The Town of Fountain Hills wants residents to become aware of the potential dangers of materials encroaching into the public rights of way in the community.
Fountain Hills is an International Dark Sky Community and having this designation limits the amount of light for roadways. When items such as landscape materials, dumpsters, moving containers and building materials are placed in the road right-of-way without permits or safety barricades, they can be challenging for drivers to see.
The Town is finding more significant items and debris placed and stored in the road right-of-way without a permit. Residences and businesses should apply for an Encroachment Permit before putting anything on the road right-of-way. Use the Town’s online permitting and Planning System (TOPPS). To access TOPPS on the Town’s website, go to fountainhillsaz/TOPPS. Encroachment Permits are granted on a case-by-case basis and are required by Town Code.