Volunteers were treated to a thank you luncheon by Encore for More, formerly Senior Services, Inc.
The spirit of volunteerism is a long-held tradition in Fountain Hills, dating back to the first day the Fountain was turned on. The tradition continues to give Fountain Hills residents the quality of life enjoyed by everyone, according to Encore representatives.
According to a press release, volunteers are key to the continued success of Encore’s goals to serve the senior community in a variety of ways from Home Delivered Meals, medical equipment sharing, Give-A-Lift rides, New Adventure Excursions, technology assistance, a speakers bureau and a weekly bingo program
At the luncheon several volunteers were recognized including those running bingo, TLC and the board that implements the programs. The event was held at Fountain View Village.
Those with the most years of volunteer service at each table were rewarded with the lovely centerpieces created by Board Member Linda Winters and included Debbie Skehen (Encore), Arline Sobolewski (Bingo), and Craig Rudolphy (TLC).
Encore President Gail Pape recognized each attendee with personal comments and thanks. Community Center Manager Jennifer Lyons and Senior Services Director Teri Larson were included as well as were the entire Community Center staff for all their assistance in serving the community and Encore’s programs at the Community Center.
In addition to recognizing the volunteers, the group thanked Chef Brian Ford, Thomas Fluke and Pastry Chef Miguel from Fountain View Village. Lou and Denise Mirabella, owners of Chocofin Chocolatier, also were thanked for providing chocolate bars to all the volunteers.