On Tuesday, April 7, Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a third Emergency Proclamation. The purpose of the proclamation is to include a new clarification on essential services that was announced by the Governor’s Office on April 3. The Governor’s original executive order issued on March 19 was designed to help provide guidance on essential services that can continue operations during a stay at home order.
According to the Governor’s Office, effective last Saturday, April 4, certain services are no longer considered essential services and are to be closed through the end of April due to concerns that social distancing cannot be maintained. These services include barber shops, beauty shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, spas, and massage therapist services.
“This is a positive step in trying to slow the spread of the Coronavirus and help save lives,” Mayor Dickey said. “A number of residents were wondering why these businesses were allowed to continue operating in Fountain Hills when they couldn’t maintain the social distancing recommended by the CDC and our own state health agency.”
The emergency proclamation also acknowledges the Governor’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona and the Trump Administration granting it. The declaration will provide access to expanded mental health care, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19 and more.
“With the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in place, Arizona will receive much needed federal funding and resources to address a number of critical needs in our state affected by the COVID-19 situation,” Dickey added.
Residents are encouraged to regularly visit the Town’s website at fh.az.gov to obtain the latest news and information about the town’s response to COVID-19.