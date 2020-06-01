Following protests turned violent and looting over the weekend, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued a statewide declaration of emergency related to the public unrest that’s been reflected in protests across the country since the death of a man in Minneapolis Police custody just over a week ago.
The governor’s declaration issued Sunday, May 31, puts into place a statewide curfew that continues from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday, June 8, at 5 a.m.
“At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency and curfew starting at 8 p.m. tonight and effective for one week,” Governor Ducey said. “This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide.”
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a statement on behalf of the town in support of the curfew measures.
“We support Governor Ducey declaring a statewide curfew,” Dickey said. “It provides peace of mind to our residents and businesses who have witnessed the violence, property damage, vandalism and looting that has occurred in Scottsdale and elsewhere in Arizona and the country by those taking advantage of the pain and devastation left in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
“We ask that people respect the curfew in order to maintain public order and the safety of our community.”
In the statement from the town, Town Manager Grady Miller described the application of the curfew order.
Exemptions under the declaration are broad, including individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.
Due to the curfew, the Town of Fountain Hills is adjusting the closing time of its parks and facilities. The Community Center and parks will officially be closed from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.
“While the Town Council will be holding a Council meeting on Tuesday, June 2, at 5:25 p.m., the mayor and staff will do their best to conclude the meeting well before 8 p.m. to ensure that attendees are in full compliance of the curfew when they leave Town Hall,” Miller said.