Fountain Hills Elks Club is holding a fundraiser for the annual Children’s Shopping Spree.
The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. The lodge is located at 16766 E. Parkview Ave.
The estate holiday sale was donated by one family to benefit children in Fountain Hills. Items for sale include a collection of unique Christmas tree ornaments, table runners and table decorations. Fall decorations also will be featured. All items will be priced at least 75 percent off the original prices.