Fountain Hills Law Firm Attorney and former Councilmember Tait D. Elkie was appointed as a judge for the East Valley Regional Veterans’ Court (EVRVC).
The EVRVC is a cooperative effort among judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, members of the Veterans Health Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs Justice Outreach program and human service agencies working together to assist Arizona veterans transitioning from military service.
It was established to assist participating municipalities with the goal of improving the quality of life for Arizona veterans and their families. Those that are eligible include veterans who have served in the military and been charged with a misdemeanor offense filed with any municipality participating in the EVRVC. All veterans are eligible regardless of military discharge or length of service, or if on active duty.
One goal of Veterans Court is to address life situations such as medical conditions, unemployment, lack of education, homelessness, mental health or PTSD issues and drug or alcohol abuse that may be an underlying cause of a veteran’s charges. It is designed to expedite access to veteran-specific resources such as VA benefits and treatment.
EVRVC ensures veterans meet obligations to themselves, the court and the community by requiring them to appear in person and address the charges filed against them. A unique plan is designed for each veteran, ranging from educational programs and individual counseling to intensive inpatient treatment. It successfully builds bonds and camaraderie among veterans by having them undergo the treatment process with others who have had similar experiences while serving in uniform.
Graduates mayearn a dismissal of their cases or a reduction in charges, fines and penalties. There are seven participating municipalities with the EVRVC which include Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Cave Creek and Carefree.
Elkie, who has been an attorney for 20 years, is a Marine veteran and is uniquely qualified to serve as a judge for the Veterans Court. Elkie’s appointment to the EVRVC is a part-time position, and he will continue to maintain his law practice, Fountain Hills Law Firm.