Tait Elkie.jpg

Fountain Hills Law Firm Attorney and former Councilmember Tait D. Elkie was appointed as a judge for the East Valley Regional Veterans’ Court (EVRVC).

The EVRVC is a cooperative effort among judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, members of the Veterans Health Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs Justice Outreach program and human service agencies working together to assist Arizona veterans transitioning from military service.