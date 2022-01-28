People interested in getting their name on a petition in support of a political candidate may now do so electronically by going to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
Not all candidates are included in the portal, but those that are include local Town Council candidates as well as county and state candidates.
Go to azsos.gov/elections and find the menu at right that includes the option to sign a candidate petition. That will open a page with the signature option. Click that to go to the voter ID verification and follow instructions from there.
The verification requires a driver license number or voter ID number plus the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number.