Voters in Fountain Hills turned over three Town Council seats during the primary election held in August of 2022, but they did return Mayor Ginny Dickey to office for a third two-year term.

None of the three incumbent council members chose to seek re-election, with Alan Magazine stepping aside after two terms and Mike Scharnow and David Spelich each serving one term. There was a four-way race for the three vacant seats that included Cindy Couture, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth. It proved to be a tight contest for the final seat, with Skillicorn edging Couture by just 44 votes.