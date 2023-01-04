Voters in Fountain Hills turned over three Town Council seats during the primary election held in August of 2022, but they did return Mayor Ginny Dickey to office for a third two-year term.
None of the three incumbent council members chose to seek re-election, with Alan Magazine stepping aside after two terms and Mike Scharnow and David Spelich each serving one term. There was a four-way race for the three vacant seats that included Cindy Couture, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth. It proved to be a tight contest for the final seat, with Skillicorn edging Couture by just 44 votes.
Dickey was challenged by community icon and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio for the job of mayor. Dickey held sway by 213 votes over Arpaio.
There was a measure of drama in both aspects of the council race. Dickey and Arpaio were scheduled to appear in a debate on June 28. In mid-May Arpaio asked the host Chamber of Commerce whether the date could be changed to accommodate a personal scheduling conflict. At that date, about six weeks out from the scheduled time, Dickey was unwilling to change the date. She did not want to participate on the same evening that had been set aside for the council candidate forum.
Dickey said the June date had been set as early as January, plenty of time for Arpaio to request a change when he became aware of the conflict. Both candidates ended up accusing the other of refusing to debate.
The council forum had its own drama, as the hosting Chamber of Commerce halted the discussion and asked that the audience be cleared from the venue after an outburst from supporters of Couture. It was late in the program and the forum continued after all citizens had left the room.
The outburst came while candidates were addressing a question regarding partisanship and Skillicorn accused Couture of not being honest with the voters regarding her partisan views. Supporters of Couture were vocal in defending their candidate. At the beginning of the forum Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Betsy LaVoie told those attending there would be zero tolerance for any outbursts. She quickly asked MCSO deputies present to clear the room at the time of the outburst.
When the primary ballots were finalized, there was a 60.52% turnout among voters with 10,839 ballots cast from nearly 18,000 registered voters in the community.
Dickey received 5,420 votes. Kalivianakis was the top vote recipient with 5,939. Toth received 5,739 and Skillicorn 4,824. There was no need for a runoff election in November.
In the November General Election Congressman David Schweikert, a Fountain Hills resident, was returned to the U.S. House of Representatives after overcoming a tough challenge from Democrat Jevin Hodge for AZ-D1.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh was the winner for the Arizona State Senate seat for District 3. Kavanagh defeated Democratic challenger Thomas Duggar.
Joseph Chaplik and Alex Kolodin were unchallenged for the District 3 Arizona House seats.
The polling site at the Fountain Hills Community Center was busy all day on Election Day with a reported 1,701 voters casting a ballot at the polling site that day. That does not include voters who dropped off early ballots on Election Day or those who left the long line for other polling sites before checking in.
The best gauge of voter turnout for the General Election was the Fountain Hills Unified School District race. There were 14,980 votes cast for the board for a turnout of 81.3%.