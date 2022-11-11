The mid-term general election for Fountain Hills focused on the School District board and financial questions.
The returns released by Maricopa County Elections at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, showed no change in the order for the School Board candidates with Libby Settle leading the group with 5,098, Lillian Acker second with 3,845 and Madicyn Reid with 3,757.
Tara Lamar, 3,518 and Jenny Amstutz-Guerrette, 2,391 trailed in the race.
Both of the School District financial questions failed at the ballot box. The bond question is at 6,317 NO and 5,096 YES.
The override question was 6,163 NO and 5,294 YES.
As of the early morning council incumbent Congressman David Schweikert AZ D1, a Fountain Hills resident continued to trail challenger, Democrat Jevin Hodge by a narrow margin. Hodge had polled 147,049 to Schweikert’s 142,472.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh is the apparent winner for the Arizona State Senate seat for District 3. Kavanagh with 67,292 votes leads challenger Thomas Duggar with 42,466.
Joseph Chaplik and Alex Kolodin were unchallenged for the District 3 Arizona House seats.
The polling site at the Fountain Hills Community Center was busy all day on Election Day with a reported 1,701 voters casting a ballot on election day at the polling site. There were 12,431 votes cast for the school board for a 67.48% turnout.
Votes continue to be counted statewide.
The results are canvassed.