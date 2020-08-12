Former Maricopa County Sheriff and Fountain Hills resident Joe Arpaio lost his bid to return to the Sheriff’s Office in the Primary Election held Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Arpaio lost out for the Republican nomination to Jerry Sheridan, his former chief deputy with the office and also a Fountain Hills resident.
Sheridan said he received a call from Arpaio Friday evening, Aug. 7, conceding the race.
“He was very gracious,” Sheridan said. “It was a tough year and a half to get here. There is a lot of work yet to be done. I won’t breathe a sigh of relief until we win in November.”
Sheridan will face incumbent Sheriff Paul Penzone in the General Election. Penzone was not challenged for the Democratic nomination.
Arpaio said he worked hard to get out and talk to people in the 110-degree heat. He said he believes his age, 88, was a factor in his loss, adding that it seemed a lot of people did not know he was running.
“I don’t believe I will be running again for political office,” Arpaio said.
He added that he will be doing all that he can to get President Donald Trump re-elected.
Sheridan received 156,396 votes in the primary to Arpaio’s 150,116. A third Republican candidate, Mike Crawford, received 109,996.
In the race for the Arizona House of Representatives from District 23, Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh was a winner of one slot on the ballot with 29,891 votes, or 43.6 percent. For the Republican nomination for the second seat in the house, Joseph Chaplik maintained a narrow 649-vote lead (19,473) over incumbent Jay Lawrence (18,824).
Democrat Eric Kurland will be on the ballot for a House seat in November. He had no primary opponent.
For Republican nomination for the Arizona State Senate from District 23, incumbent Michelle Ugenti-Rita was the easy winner over challenger Alexander Kolodin. Ugenti-Rita received 24,915 votes to 16,357 for Kolodin.
Democrat Seth Blattman will challenge Ugenti-Rita for her seat in November.
Fountain Hills resident and U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-6) was not challenged for the Republican nomination for his re-election. However, there were four Democrats vying to challenge him in November. Dr. Hiral Tipirneni (42,442) is the winner for that race. Anita Malik (29,128), who lost her challenge of Schweikert in 2018 was second. Stephanie Rimmer (4,578) and Karl Gentles (3,639) rounded out that race.
The Fountain Hills Town Council election was an uncontested race this year with Mayor Ginny Dickey receiving 6,453 votes alongside council members-elect Gerry Friedel (5,718), Peggy McMahon (5,527) and Sharron Grzybowski (5,292).
Based on the ballots cast for the council race, there was a turn-out of about 52 percent for Fountain Hills voters. Overall, for Maricopa County voter turnout was about 35.3 percent.
The vote results remain unofficial until canvassed by legislative bodies.