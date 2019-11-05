Based on initial results from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, it appears incumbents Robert Thomson, Michael Maroon and Jerry Butler have retained their seats on the Fountain Hills Sanitary District Board of Directors.
Results released as of 8:01 p.m. Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, show a total of 5,730 ballots cast, or a turnout of 37.55 percent. Butler led the pack with 4,586 votes (30 percent), followed by Thomson with 4,513 (30 percent) and Maroon with 4,331 (28 percent). Challenger Bob Shelstrom garnered 1,852 votes (12 percent).
Additional details will be provided as they are made available.