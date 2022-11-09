The mid-term general election for Fountain Hills focused on the School District board and financial questions.
The initial returns released by Maricopa County Elections at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, showed the School Board race with Libby Settle leading the group with 4,404, Lillian Acker second with 3,452 and Madicyn Reid with 3,245.
Tara Lamar, 3,078 and Jenny Amstutz-Guerrette, 2,069 trailed in the race.
Both of the School District financial questions failed at the ballot box. The bond question is at 5,469 NO and 4.495 YES.
The override question was 5,337 NO and 4,676 YES.
As of the early morning count incumbent Congressman David Schweikert AZ D1, a Fountain Hills resident was trailing challenger, Democrat Jevin Hodge by a narrow margin. Hodge had polled 130,146 to Schweikert’s 125,691.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh is the apparent winner for the Arizona State Senate seat for District 3. Kavanagh with 59,166 votes leads challenger Thomas Duggar with 38,317.
Joseph Chaplik and Alex Kolodin were unchallenged for the District 3 Arizona House seats.
The polling site at the Fountain Hills Community Center was busy all day on Election Day with the line winding down one corridor, through the lobby and down the second corridor to the polling site. There were 10,383 votes cast for the school board for a 58.81% turnout.
The results reported here will be updated as new numbers are released by the county. The counts are unofficial until the results are canvassed.