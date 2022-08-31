The Town Council made the results of the Aug. 2, primary election official last week when it voted unanimously to certify the results for mayor and council members.
Mayor Ginny Dickey was re-elected with 5,420 ballots. The council seats will be taken by Brenda Kalivianakis (5,939), Hannah Toth (5,797) and Allen Skillicorn (4,824).
For this election there were 17,910 citizens registered to vote. There were 10,839 ballots cast, making a 60.52% turnout.
There is no need for a runoff contest in the November General Election. The new council will be seated in December.
Additionally, the Maricopa County Elections Department provided a breakdown on the provisional ballots processed for the Fountain Hills election. There was a total of 45 ballots that needed additional review before they were counted. Of those, 19 were accepted and counted. The ones rejected included six who were not registered to vote, 17 who were not eligible to vote in the election, two who had gone to vote in person but had already returned an early ballot that was processed and counted, and one where the voter did not provide sufficient identification before the deadline.
There were also 53 early ballots rejected. Of those, 31 had a bad signature, two had no signature and 20 were returned late.