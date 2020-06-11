The Town Council voted unanimously to approve the canvass of the May 19 special election at its June 2 regular session.
In response to a question from the dais, Town Attorney Aaron Arnson said there is no need for the council to take any action to rescind or repeal any of its previous votes. The results of the referendum simply means those previous actions will not take effect.
The official numbers for the vote stand as follows.
Proposition 427 had 11,440 ballots cast with 8,303 “no” votes (72.6 percent) and 3,137 “yes” votes (27.4 percent).
Proposition 428 had 11,445 votes cast with 8,266 “no” votes (72.2 percent) and 3,179 “yes” votes (27.8 percent).
Proposition 429 had 11,417 ballots cast with 6,282 “no” votes (55 percent) and 5,135 “yes” votes (45 percent).
The total ballots cast for the election were 11,478 of 17,391 registered voters for 66 percent.