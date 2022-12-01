There were 10 propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot for voter consideration. All but three were approved by voters.
The descriptions provided in this article are versions of the analysis by the Legislative Council provided in the General Election publicity pamphlet from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Proposition 128 (NO) would have amended the Arizona Constitution to provide that the State Legislature may amend or supersede an initiative or referendum measure if it is found by the U.S. Supreme Court or the Arizona Supreme Court to contain unconstitutional or illegal language.
Proposition 129 (YES) expressly requires each initiative measure pertains to only one subject and matters properly connected to that subject. The subject of the initiative must be expressed within the title of the measure. Any portion of an initiative measure not contained within the title is void.
Proposition 130 (YES) This constitutional amendment consolidates sections of the constitution related to property tax exemptions. Giving the legislature the power to allow exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents.
Proposition 131 (YES) establishes an office of Lieutenant Governor for the State of Arizona making the office second in line of succession to the governor. The office would run on a joint ticket with the office of governor.
Proposition 132 (YES) is a constitutional amendment that provides that an initiative measure, a referendum or proposed constitutional amendment to approve tax law becomes law only if approved by 60% of the ballots cast. Currently such measures only require a majority of votes to pass.
Proposition 209 (YES) is cited as the “Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act.” It increases various debt collection exemptions consistent with annual charge in the United States Department of Labor consumer price index. The homestead debtor’s exemption would increase from $250,000 to $400,000; household goods or furnishings would increase from $6,000 to $15,000; equity in one motor vehicle would increase from $6,000 to $15,000 or if the debtor has a physical disability $12,000 to $25,000; the exemption on a single financial account increases from $300 to $5,000.
Proposition 211 (YES) requires the Joint Legislative Budget Committee staff to prepare a summary of 300 words or less on fiscal impact of voter-initiated ballot measures. It also enacts a 1% surcharge of all fines for criminal offenses and civil violations and implements changes to state laws regarding campaign finance regarding disclosure of campaign contributions.
Proposition 308 (YES) specifically provides that a student [other than a nonimmigrant alien temporarily admitted to the United States for a specific purpose as described in federal law] who attended high school or the homeschool equivalent while physically present in this state for at least two years, and who graduated from high school or homeschool equivalent while physically present in this state or obtained a high school equivalency diploma in this state, is eligible for in-state tuition at any state university or community college, even if the student does not possess lawful immigration status.
Proposition 309 (NO) is known as the Voters ID Act. It would have required that voter who appears in person at a polling place, voting center, on site early voting location or other in person voting location must present a photo ID to receive a ballot.
The proposition also requires that an affidavit that accompanies an early ballot and return envelop must be capable of being concealed when delivered or mailed to the officer in charge of the election and require the voter to provide “early voter identification” number, date of birth and signature.
Proposition 310 (NO) would have implemented a .1% increase in the state transaction privilege tax [sales tax] to provide funding for fire districts in the state. The increase is 5.6% to 5.7%.