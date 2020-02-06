Those wishing to submit an argument for or against the voter referendum challenging the Town Council approval for the proposed Daybreak apartment community have a deadline of Wednesday, Feb. 19, to meet publication.
The arguments are to be published in an informational pamphlet that will be mailed to households with registered voters in Fountain Hills. The pamphlets will be mailed prior to the start of early voting on the issue.
Each argument may not exceed 300 words in length and must contain the sworn statement of each person sponsoring it. If the argument is sponsored by an organization, it must contain the sworn statement of two executive officers of the organization, or if sponsored by a political committee it is to contain the sworn statement of the committee’s chairperson or treasurer.
The arguments are to be submitted to the town clerk in an electronic format. A payment of $100 to offset a portion of the cost of paper and printing of the pamphlet must accompany the filing of each argument.
Arguments must be submitted by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 to Fountain Hills Town Clerk’s Office, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
There are three questions on the ballot for the referendum election which is to be held as a special election on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
The ballot language for the questions is as follows:
Proposition No. 427
Official Title: Ordinance Amending Zoning for Daybreak
Descriptive Title: A referendum ordered by petition of the people, of Ordinance 19-03 amending the Fountain Hills Official Zoning District Map for approximately 59.79 acres generally located at the northeast corner of Palisades Boulevard and Shea Boulevard from L-3 P.U.D. and OSR to Daybreak PAD.
A “YES” vote shall have the effect of approving Ordinance 19-03, thereby amending the Fountain Hills Official Zoning District Map for approximately 59.79 acres generally located at the northeast corner of Palisades Boulevard and Shea Boulevard from L-3 P.U.D. and OSR to Daybreak PAD.
A “NO” vote shall have the effect of not approving Ordinance 19-03, thereby maintaining the zoning of said property at L-3 P.U.D. and OSR.
Proposition No. 428
Official Title: Resolution Amending General Plan Land Use Map for Daybreak
Descriptive Title: A referendum ordered by petition of the people, of Resolution 2019-39 amending the Fountain Hills General Plan 2010 Land Use Plan Map from Lodging to Multi-Family/Medium for property located on the east side of North Palisades Boulevard, north of Shea Boulevard.
A “YES” vote shall have the effect of approving Resolution 2019-39, thereby amending the Fountain Hills General Plan 2010 Land Use Plan Map from Lodging to Multi-Family/Medium for property located on the east side of North Palisades Boulevard, north of Shea Boulevard.
A “NO” vote shall have the effect of not approving Resolution 2019-39, thereby maintaining the land use designation as Lodging.
It should be noted that voters are essentially voting on whether they agree with the action taken by the Town Council on the land use proposals. A “yes” vote concurs with the council decision to make the changes on the property, allowing the project to move forward. A no vote opposes the council decisions and would maintain the land use designations as they are currently, essentially rejecting the proposed project.
The council voted to add a third question to the special election ballot unrelated to this project, but considering the length of term served by the mayor.
Proposition No. 429
Official Tile: Changing the Term of Mayor from Two Years to Four Years
Descriptive Title: Referred to the people by the Town Council, Ordinance 19-19 amending Section 2-1-1, Elected Officers, of the Town Code changing the term of the office of Mayor from two years to four years.
A “YES” vote shall have the effect of approving Ordinance 19-19, thereby amending Section 2-1-1, Elected Officers, of the Town Code changing the term of the office of Mayor from two years to four years.
A “NO” vote shall have the effect of not approving Ordinance 19-19, thereby maintaining the two-year term.
If approved the change to the mayor’s term would be effective with the term beginning December 2020.
The registration deadline for the special May 19 election is Monday, April 20. It is an all-mail election and ballots will be put in the mail on Wednesday, April 22.