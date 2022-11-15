schweikert
Kristie Boyd

With election officials still counting votes as of Monday, Nov. 14, it appears that incumbent Republican Congressman David Schweikert, a Fountain Hills resident, may be on the verge of overcoming a tough challenge from Democrat Jevin Hodge in the race for AZ-D1.

The vote tally released Monday evening, Nov. 14, had Schweikert with a slight lead with 180,875 votes to Hodge’s 177,867. Schweikert had been trailing Hodge in previously released vote counts since Election Day.