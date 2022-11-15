With election officials still counting votes as of Monday, Nov. 14, it appears that incumbent Republican Congressman David Schweikert, a Fountain Hills resident, may be on the verge of overcoming a tough challenge from Democrat Jevin Hodge in the race for AZ-D1.
The vote tally released Monday evening, Nov. 14, had Schweikert with a slight lead with 180,875 votes to Hodge’s 177,867. Schweikert had been trailing Hodge in previously released vote counts since Election Day.
Another key race in the community was for Fountain Hills Unified School District Board. The Sunday vote tally showed that Libby Settle, Madicyn Reid and Lillian Acker are the likely winners of the three seats on the board. The three had led since Election Day. It also appears that the School District ballot questions for bond funding and budget override were both defeated at the polls. The School District election is being detailed in a separate story in The Times.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh is the apparent winner for the Arizona State Senate seat for District 3. Kavanagh with 80,949 votes leads challenger Thomas Duggar with 47,763.
Joseph Chaplik and Alex Kolodin were unchallenged for the District 3 Arizona House seats.
The polling site at the Fountain Hills Community Center was busy all day on Election Day with a reported 1,701 voters casting a ballot at the polling site that day. That does not include voters who dropped off early ballots or those who left the long line for other polling sites before checking in. There were 14,863 votes cast for the school board for an 80.68% turnout.