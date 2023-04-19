A contractor was working last week on pavement enhancement on El Lago Boulevard between Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. The work was done by Cactus Asphalt under a $154,609 agreement approved by the council in November 2022.
After crack mitigation and pavement repair was completed a slurry seal was laid over the surface to renew the pavement. Besides improving the ride, the striping for the project is designed to provide a traffic calming measure.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy had described the traffic calming as a combination of mainly physical measures that reduce negative effects off vehicle use, alter driver behavior and improve conditions for non-motorized street users.
By design traffic calming is a self-enforcing management approach that encourages motorists to alter their speed. This can have the effect of improving safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The traffic calming is implemented through the striping over the new surface. According to Weldy the striping includes outside curb lanes to allow for parking and five-foot bicycle lanes reducing the overall width of the vehicle travel lanes. The center turn lane also remains.