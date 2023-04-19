slurry 1.JPG

A contractor was working last week on pavement enhancement on El Lago Boulevard between Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. The work was done by Cactus Asphalt under a $154,609 agreement approved by the council in November 2022.

After crack mitigation and pavement repair was completed a slurry seal was laid over the surface to renew the pavement. Besides improving the ride, the striping for the project is designed to provide a traffic calming measure.